Chilliwack – Staying Physically Apart but Together at Heart..with Art

Chilliwack – There are many ways for us to come together while staying physically apart. This long weekend, you can help build community spirit and connection with the #ChilliwackTogether campaign.

The hashtag #ChilliwackTogether was created by community partners as a way for residents to share positive stories and thoughts with one another. One way for residents to participate is to create and share some artwork that encourages others.

Artwork could be a thank you, a picture of something you’re grateful for, or what physical distancing means to you. Post photos of your work with #ChilliwackTogether or email photos to [email protected] to share your spirit! For anyone looking for inspiration, themed colouring pages are available for download at chilliwack.com/connect. Art from the community will be featured on the City’s social media accounts and website.

“While this is a difficult time for many, we have seen and heard about so many instances of community members stepping up to help one another,” said Mayor Popove. “Sharing more of these moments with each other builds community spirit and shows what a kind, caring place Chilliwack can be.”

For colouring pages, resources and other suggestions to stay connected, visit chilliwack.com/connect.