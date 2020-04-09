Bandits Sign 6 Year Pro Who Played for Top-tier Clubs in Spain, Mexico and Canada

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Bandits have signed Jabs Newby for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. Newby turned professional in 2014 and has since played for top-tier clubs in Spain, Mexico and Canada.

A 6-foot-2 guard from Brampton, Ont., Newby attended Mountain State Academy in West Virginia. Mountain State Academy was ranked among the top-30 high school programs in the United States and Newby earned a scout’s grade of 83 according to ESPN and was recruited to play at Eastern Kentucky University, an NCAA Division I school. Newby played two seasons at Eastern Kentucky and averaged 11.8 minutes per game before transferring to Gannon University. Newby’s game continued to develop at Gannon as over two seasons with the Golden Knights he averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game on 45.6 and 35.7 per cent shooting from field goal and three-point range, respectively.

Newby has enjoyed a well-travelled professional career, with stops around the globe. He has suited up among fellow elite Canadian pros at prestigious events like the OVO Bounce and Nike Crown League tournaments in Toronto. This past season Newby starred for UDEA Baloncesto. Over 25 games, Newby averaged 6.2 points, 2.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to play for a great organization and the best fans in the CEBL. I look forward to bringing my aggressive play on both ends of the floor, giving back to the community and being part of a winning culture. Coach Julius believes in toughness, grit and work ethic. I am more than happy to be a part of what we want to accomplish this season,” Newby said.

Newby began his professional career with the Mississauga Power (now the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League) during the 2014-15 season. Current Bandits Head Coach and General Manager Kyle Julius was the Head Coach of the Power at the time and utilized Newby in an up-tempo lineup that catered to Newby’s strengths and athleticism. Newby scored 27 points in his debut for the Power after being acquired from the Saint John Mill Rats. Newby went on to average 5.2 points per game during his rookie campaign and earned NBLC All-Rookie team honours.

The Bandits are set to begin their second season in the CEBL this upcoming summer.

