The Lonely – Celebrating The Music of Roy Orbison – March Show Rescheduled To Wednesday September 16 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents THE LONELY – CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF ROY ORBISON on Wednesday, September 16 at the Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, 9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack. Tickets are $47.50 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at the Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

The concert originally scheduled for March 17 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 16. All tickets purchased for March 17 will be honored for the new date.

The BIG O was unmistakable with his trademark sunglasses, distinctive, powerful voice, complex compositions and dark emotional ballads. His impassioned voice coupled with his signature arrangements ensured the charting of the hits “Only The Lonely”, “Crying”, “Oh, Pretty Woman”, “Dream Baby”, “Ooby Dooby”, “Blue Angel”, “Blue Bayou”, “You Got It” and “In Dreams”. As a part of THE TRAVELING WILBURYS Orbison brought us “End of the Line”, “Handle With Care” and “You’re Not Alone Anymore”.

