Victoria – It’s well known that stress can sometimes bring out the ugly side in people. When it is an already established pattern of domestic violence, it can be deadly.

Mitzi Dean, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, has issued the following statement about the Province’s support for women and children experiencing violence during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“While people across the province are staying home to stem the spread of COVID-19 and protect us all, for some, home is not a safe place. We know that social isolation is making life harder for women and children who live in unstable or violent situations.

“If you reach out for help, we will make sure there is a safe space during this emergency – no matter where you live in B.C.

“BC Housing is already working with our partner organizations to support women and children who would otherwise be trapped at home in dangerous situations.

“I want to thank all of our partners and the front-line workers who are there for women and children now, and every day. We could not do this work without you. I also want to thank Minister Selina Robinson, BC Housing and Premier Horgan for their leadership on providing supports for people who need them most during this time of crisis.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or abuse, please contact VictimLinkBC at 1 800 563-0808 or by email at: [email protected] (mailto:[email protected])

“They can connect you to these supports and are available to help 24/7 with service in multiple languages.

“Violent and unstable homes are still an unacceptable reality for many people, and during times of crisis, levels of violence can increase.

“We may be distanced, but we are united in our work to help keep British Columbians safe. We are in this together, and together, we will get through this.”

Information is also available on the BC Housing website: https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/women-fleeing-violence/transition-houses-safe-homes

