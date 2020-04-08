UPDATE – Tuesday’s Chilliwack School Board Meeting Available On FVN, Website

Chilliwack – Welcome to the new normal for the Chilliwack School Board.

The 2020 – 2021 Public Budget Presentation took place at the Tuesday April 7 Board Meeting. Below is the VIDEO of that meeting:

Expenses will be an issue in the post-COVID world, whenever that is. All the budget deyails will continue to be ironed out by the district’s finance team, and will come back to the board in May and June for first, second and third readings, with a deadline to submit to the Ministry of Education by June 30.

The agenda is here.

You can submit your questions before and/or after the meeting to [email protected]. Questions received prior to the meeting will be answered during the meeting if possible and all questions will be answered following the meeting.

Watch for a “Budget 2020 – 2021 Q & A” document in the days following the meeting.

NOTICE – BOARD MEETINGS & COVID-19

Given the requirement for physical distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning April 7, 2020 Board meetings will be temporarily adjusted as follows:

· Meetings will be conducted virtually via Zoom. No members of the public will be present at meetings.

· Meetings will be recorded and posted online in the Board Meetings section of the district website immediately following the meeting.

· As always, Board Meeting agenda packages will be posted on the website on the Friday afternoon preceding the Board meeting.

· Questions/comments concerning agenda items may be submitted to [email protected] before and/or after a meeting. Questions/comments will be addressed during the meeting if possible or at the next meeting.