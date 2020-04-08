Chilliwack FC Soccer Cancels Spring Season – How To Get Refunds/Survey

Chilliwack – With so much uncertainty still facing us, the Chilliwack FC Executive has made the extremely difficult and unprecedented decision to cancel the spring soccer season. With the cancellation of the season comes much work in behind the scenes to get all of you your funds back.

To address the many ways your funds can be handled, the Chilliwack FC Executive has decided to give you the following options:

1. Credit your Spring 2020 funds to the Fall 2020-21 Season

2. Credit your Spring 2020 funds to the Spring 2021 Season

3. Refund your Spring 2020 funds to you via e-transfer/cheque.

If you choose to have your Spring 2020 funds refunded to you, please note, we cannot return it to a credit card, anyone who chooses option 3 will be paid via e-transfer/cheque. If you choose option 1 or 2 and then decide at a later date that your child no longer wishes to play or there is some other conflict that comes up, no refund will be given.

To help the Chilliwack FC Executive, and more importantly the Treasurer, they have created the following survey which will collect all your data and how you would like your funds handled.

You must use this survey to tell us how you want your funds handled.

They will not be accepting emails that provide direction as we can quickly lose track of all of your requests as the sheer volume will be very overwhelming. The survey must be completed in its entirety with your most accurate and up to date contact information. They will cross reference your data to our spring soccer registration database. To access the survey please click on the link below.

The survey will close on Friday April 17th.

Click here for the SURVEY

For more info email [email protected]