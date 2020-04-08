All BC Parks Closed, Including Cultus Lake Prior To Easter Weekend

Victoria/Cultus Lake – BC Parks is immediately closing all provincial parks in response to the widespread call for increased action to address COVID-19.

The closure responds to both the federal and provincial directives that people should stay close to home to reduce COVID-19 transmission risk. This temporary measure means people should not be going to provincial parks until further notice.

The timing of this decision is important given the upcoming long weekend and the beginning of the busy season for outdoor recreation and camping. BC Parks is also extending the ban on all camping in provincial parks until May 31, 2020, in alignment with neighbouring jurisdictions and the temporary closure of Canada’s national parks. Refunds for bookings up to May 31 will be sent automatically.

As previously announced, the Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) branch of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has also closed its campgrounds and amenities in response to the COVID-19 situation.

BC Parks has taken a scaled and phased in approach to limiting park access following PHO requirements and the latest COVID-19 transmission data. BC Parks recognizes the value of nature in contributing to public health and wellness and will expand access to the park system as soon as the PHO indicates it can be done without increasing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Cultus Lake Park Remains Closed to Visitors

With the potential for good weather over the next few days, the Cultus Lake Park Board and staff want to remind everyone that Cultus Lake Park is closed to the public as a result of COVID-19 and the need for physical distancing. All public areas, docks, dog parks and facilities are closed and the gates at the parking lots are locked. The Park Board understands that this is disappointing to some – but it is necessary. The entire Cultus Lake community is working together to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19 and to flatten the curve.

The Board is asking that members of the public respect this decision and not come to Cultus Lake Park at this time. Bylaw Officers are patrolling the Park, and visitors who do not observe the closure will be fined. Residents of Cultus Lake Park are asked to continue to adhere to physical distancing directives by provincial and federal health authorities and to stay a minimum of six feet away from others.

At this time, Cultus Lake Park’s Sunnyside Campground is not yet open for the season. The Board and staff are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates to the seasonal campers in the days ahead.

Cultus Lake Park Board Chair Joe Lamb said: “We know that when the sun comes out, people want to enjoy it – but it is crucial that those who do not live or work in Cultus Lake Park stay away for the time being. Our population tends to be a little older and this could mean that they are more vulnerable to this deadly virus. We want to protect them and everyone – and that means that visitors cannot come to the Park at this time.” He added: “We will continue to monitor the health authority and government updates and mandates and will open again, when appropriate.”