Fraser Valley Rhythmic Gymnastics Turns To GoFundMe To Stay Active, Operating During COVID Crisis

Chilliwack – Fraser Valley Rhythmic Gymnastics provides quality gymnastics programs in Chilliwack, but unfortunately, they’ve been ordered to close indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Their fearless leaders, Kate and Tasha, have had to cancel all programs, temporarily lay off coaches, and are in danger of losing the gym space as they can’t pay rent.

They started a GoFundMe page to help cover the gym’s costs in order to help weather this storm so they can hopefully get back to delivering excellent programs in our Chilliwack community. For anyone who has had a child in any of the programs, from kinder-gym to competitive, has been a gymnast themselves, or has seen this team out in the community, they need help now more than ever!

Check out their Facebook Page to learn more about the amazing programs they provide.