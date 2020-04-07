COVID-19 – Feed The Children Dinner Auction Cancelled

Chilliwack – Cindy Waters, the Executive Director for Chilliwack Bowls for Hope had to announce a difficult decision.

Difficult because it affects hungry kids in Chilliwack.

In an effort to #Flattenthecurve and ensure the health and safety of our many volunteers, community partners and staff, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Annual Feed the Children Dinner Auction, scheduled for May 1st.

This is their main fundraiser of the year and will result in a loss of $70-80,000 for our program.

To those who have purchased tickets for the sold-out fundraiser, they will be immediately issuing refunds.

For those wishing to turn that refund into a donation, they would be grateful.

For those who have donated auction prizes, they will be looking at utilizing online auction methods to fundraise. If you would prefer your auction donation returned to you, please let them know. For all eligible donations they will be providing charitable donation receipts.