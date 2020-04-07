Chilliwack Partners Step Up to Feed Children During COVID 19 – Weekly Food Hampers

Chilliwack community partners joined forces to ensure that children will be fed during the COVID19 pandemic. This initiative was developed by Chilliwack community partners, recognizing that food programs normally being delivered in schools through the Bowls of Hope Society, the Starfish Back Pack program of Chilliwack Community Services and the Rotary Clubs in Chilliwack, are affected by school closures.

The Bowls of Hope Program currently feeds 850 children a day.

Starting Wednesday April 8, 2020, weekly food hampers will be prepared by the Chilliwack Salvation Army Food Bank with the support of volunteers and community partners including the Bowls of Hope Society, Starfish Backpack (Chilliwack Community Services), the United Way of the Lower Mainland, all Chilliwack Rotary Clubs and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce.

The following food items are needed:

• 500 mg peanut butter

• Tins of ravioli, spaghetti and other canned pasta items

• Tins of ham, chicken and fish

If you are not able to drop off these items at the Brooks location on Tuesday, please drop of at the Salvation Army Share and Care Centre located at 45746 Yale Road, Chilliwack during their normal business hours.