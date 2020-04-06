With Better Weather Coming – Chilliwack Closes All Sports Courts

Chilliwack – In his April 6 address to the City on the COVID-19 crisis, Mayor Ken Popove had to cool down, what will be, warm temperatures and the temptation to get outside and use city sports facilities.

As a City, we are committed to helping our residents follow the orders and guidelines issued by the province’s health officer. Unfortunately, we have seen some people are still not getting the message. On Saturday, we put up fencing around all of our skateparks as many youths were not obeying closure signs or practicing physical distancing. Today, we will be closing all of our sports courts to further encourage residents to do the right thing. Sports courts include tennis and pickleball courts, hockey, soccer and basketball courts.

As the weather gets nicer this week, I know it will be harder than ever to stay home, but please, do your part. If a park or trail is crowded, help us keep them open by coming back at a time that is less busy. Exercise is important, but not at the risk of your health and the health of others. Be safe, Chilliwack.

Mayor Ken Popove

Chilliwack, BC