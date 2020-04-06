Inmate Dies Of Natural Causes At Pacific Institute

Posted By: Don Lehn April 6, 2020

Abbotsford ( Correctional Service Canada) – On April 2, 2020, George Leslie Arthur Sedgwick, an inmate from Pacific Institution died while in custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Sedgwick, 89 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for indecent assault male and acts of gross indecency (Child molesting) since March 11, 1969.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

