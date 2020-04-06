Chilliwack Schools Hoping To Have On Line Classes By Mid-April

Chilliwack – In an open letter to parents and media, Rohan Arul-pragasam, the Interim School Superintendent for the Chilliwack School District is hopeful that on line classes will start by Mid-April. Principals and teachers will be reaching out to students by phone. If you don’t recognize the number, it could be your child’s teacher or Principal.

The entire document on pdf can be found here.

During the week of April 6, school staff will continue connecting with families by phone and email to provide updates and begin at home learning. Online educational resources will be shared during this week and some students with identified needs may begin to receive services and support.It is the expectation of the Ministry of Education that learning opportunities will be ut in place for all students by mid-April.

Based on the data collected, the district will implement a program for supporting children of essential service workers at G.W. Graham Secondary effective April 8.

Please see the district website for activities you can do at home with your child as well as online library resources. The Ministry of Education has developed a new Keep Learning website to provide learning resources and supports for K-12 students while in-class instruction is suspended. In addition, the Ministry has provided FAQs on Continuity of Learning as well as a website with up-to-date information and resources on COVID-19 for parents and guardians