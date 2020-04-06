UPDATE on BC Transit COVID-19 Info #socialdistancing — Back Door Boarding Continues To At Least April 30

Fraser Valley – A number of communities including the Fraser Valley, are implementing rear door boarding to enhance #SocialDistancing for BC Transit drivers and passengers. Accessible boarding is still available through the front door. Fares will not be collected at this time.

BC Transit will be extending rear door boarding and not collecting fares procedures until April 30. The extension means customers do not need to purchase monthly passes or other fares for the month of April. Details about refund processes for March and April fare products will be available when we announce the return to regular fare collection.

As of Monday, March 30, transit operators started monitoring passenger capacity based on direction from BC Transit operations. This will allow additional space in-between customers, and provide space for people to move within the bus if they feel necessary. With changes at post-secondary schools, primary and secondary schools, businesses and government agencies, BC Transit has seen a decrease in ridership of about 50 to 70 per cent depending on the transit system.

BC Transit does not anticipate pass-ups with this change based on current ridership statistics, and if there are pass-ups they will track the instances through the normal process and make adjustments are required. They ask customers to please leave plenty of time for their transit trip to allow for physical distancing, and thank customers for their patience.

Transit maintenance is trying to make sure that plastic shields are up to protect drivers.

More info on what BC Transit is doing in their COVID-19 response can be found here.