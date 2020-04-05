Have Fun and Get Involved with Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association’s Video (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse/Mustangs have a fun idea. You have seen the hockey passing videos on social media media.

The Chilliwack Mustangs want to create the longest pass video.

It’s fair to say we are all missing lacrosse right now so we thought it would be fun to get a stick in your hands and create a video that can be part our club’s history.

The Mustangs challenge all players of all ages to join ‘the Mustangs longest pass’ video.

Here’s the deal:

– Grab your stick and get outside to record a 5-7 second video of yourself

– Have someone standing off screen pass you a white lacrosse ball from the right side of your body

– Once you catch the ball, do a trick of some sort and then pass the ball off screen to the left side of your body

– Email your video to [email protected]

– They will stitch together all the videos to make one long pass. The more participants, the longer the pass.

– Deadline for submitting your video will be Friday, April 10th at 3:00pm

– Your video will be posted on the Mustangs website and social media so please only submit if your parents approve this.

Give you an idea of what they want to do. Courtesy Jamie Lambert/YouTube.