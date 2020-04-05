Ottawa/Victoria – Within the next few weeks, various benefits will kick in to keep the economy and YOU going.
COVID-19’s economic impact is one for the record books.
Chilliwack MLA John Martin and Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness have released an easy to read chart of what will be available.
It is hoped that the GST cheques that are set for a special payment on April 9 will reflect some financial help. The April 3 GST was the regular payment.
Both tiers of government will release on line links through their Service websites.
Provincial supports are here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/covid-19-financial-supports
Federal supports here: https://www.canada.ca/…/dep…/economic-response-plan.html
The deadline for filing 2019 person income tax is: June 1, 2020.
The deadline for paying taxes owed after March 18 and before September 2020 is deferred to: after August 31, 2020.
GST Tax Credit (GSTC):
For low and modest-income families, the government is proposing to provide a one-time payment by early May 2020 doubling the maximum annual GSTC payment amounts for the 2019-20 benefit year.
Be the first to comment on "UPDATE – COVID-19 Federal and Provincial Benefits Start April 6 – Handy Chart"