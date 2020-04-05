UPDATE – COVID-19 Federal and Provincial Benefits Start April 6 – Handy Chart

Ottawa/Victoria – Within the next few weeks, various benefits will kick in to keep the economy and YOU going.

COVID-19’s economic impact is one for the record books.

Chilliwack MLA John Martin and Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness have released an easy to read chart of what will be available.

It is hoped that the GST cheques that are set for a special payment on April 9 will reflect some financial help. The April 3 GST was the regular payment.

Both tiers of government will release on line links through their Service websites.

Provincial supports are here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/covid-19-financial-supports

Federal supports here: https://www.canada.ca/…/dep…/economic-response-plan.html

The deadline for filing 2019 person income tax is: June 1, 2020.

The deadline for paying taxes owed after March 18 and before September 2020 is deferred to: after August 31, 2020.

GST Tax Credit (GSTC):

For low and modest-income families, the government is proposing to provide a one-time payment by early May 2020 doubling the maximum annual GSTC payment amounts for the 2019-20 benefit year.