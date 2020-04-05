AbbyPD Investigating Sunday AM Stabbing on Fairlane Street – One Arrest (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Early Sunday morning, just after 1:00 am, Emergency Services were called to the 2700 block of Fairlane St for a report that a 25 year old male had been stabbed. The male has been transported to hospital where he has been admitted for serious injuries. AbbyPD have arrested a 24 year old female for aggravated assault and she remains in police custody. The male and female are known to one another in an intimate partner relationship.



Major Crime Detectives and the Forensic Identification Section are continuing to investigate this incident. The Abbotsford Police Department is appealing to anyone with information about this incident to call us at 604-859-5225, text us at 222973 (abbypd).

Video courtsy KAM Productions/Kevin MacDonald