Fraser Cascade School District Announces New Superintendent

Fraser Canyon – The replacement for Karen Nelson , the outgoing Superintendent of Schools For Fraser-Cascade, has been announced.

Back in January, Dr. Karen Nelson said she would be retiring this August.

She jokingly told FVN that while she loved working with the media and in particular, FVN and chillTV, she WONT miss the 5AM early morning phone calls to all media, when it came to snow day cancellations.

Her replacement will be Balan Moorthy, currently Principal of Walnut Grove Secondary in Langley.