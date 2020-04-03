UMASS-Amherst Commit O’Connor Chooses Chilliwack Chiefs

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the commitment of 2001-born defenseman Kennedy O’Connor. O’Connor, a native of Springfield, Massachusetts, played last season for the Yale U18 Bulldogs and Loomis Chaffee Prep programs.

A physical defender with great size (6’2 195 lbs), O’Connor was the captain for the Loomis Chaffee team in the USHS-Prep league. In 32 games at Loomis, he registered 3 goals, and 14 assists for 17 points. Best known for his physicality and leadership, O’Connor also possesses high hockey IQ, great edges, and the ability to break pucks up ice and join the rush. “We are very excited that Kennedy has decided that Chilliwack is the best fit for his development prior to his college career.” Said Chiefs GM and Head Coach Brian Maloney of the UMASS-Amherst commit before adding “he will be a welcome addition to our program, and his game will allow him to become a quick fan favourite here in Chilliwack.”

When asked about his commitment to Chilliwack, O’Connor made a point to thank the two programs that really helped push his development over the years. “I appreciate Coach Maloney and Coach Rihela for believing in me and extending me this opportunity. I’d like to thank my coaches from the Loomis Chaffee and Yale Jr Bulldogs for helping me prepare for this next step. I’m extremely excited to put on a Chiefs jersey next season.”