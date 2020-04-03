chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight Premiere Episode With Geoff Edwards, Berris Karden, Tractorgrease, Barry Penner, Bradley Gionet (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – #Chilliwack! It’s FINALLY HERE!

The Show you haven’t been waiting for, and may not be glad to see!

NONETHELESS….it’s here, CHILLIWACK TONIGHT! With your hosts, Geoff Edwards & Berris Karden!

Tonight’s guests are Bradley Gionet and “Coronaoke!”, Barry Penner with his “COVID-19 Update”, and special musical guests Taysey Taylor and Jeff Bonner of “Tamihi”! And of course, announcer extraordinaire, Don Lehn AND…a special feature tonight, “IN THE BEFORETIMES”.

Watch it all on CHILLIWACK TONIGHT’s Premiere! Watch it next week and every Thursday, 7:01 pm! Special thanks to Wayne Bjorge and John Barson, who do all the technical stuff!