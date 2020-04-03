chillTV News of the Week – April 2, 2020 with Don Lehn, Katie MacKay (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn April 3, 2020

Chilliwack – Year 2, Episode 2

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week: Covid 19 … get updated on all the most important local news from the week!

News Director: Don Lehn

What’s On! Chilliwack: Katie McKay

