Paying Your BC Hydro Bill While Dealing With COVID-19

BC Hydro will offer new, targeted bill relief to provide immediate help to those most in need.

Residential customers who have lost their jobs or are unable to work as a result of COVID-19 will receive a credit to help cover the cost of their electricity bills. The credit will be three times their average monthly bill over the past year at their home and does not have to be repaid.

Small businesses that have been forced to close due to COVID-19 will have their power bills forgiven for three months. BC Hydro is waiving bills for these customers from April to June 2020.

For further details on BC Hydro’s response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.bchydro.com/news/conservation/2020/covid-19-updates.html

Major industries, like pulp and paper mills and mines, will have the opportunity to defer 50% of their bill payments for three months.

In addition to this new targeted bill relief, BC Hydro rates will be reduced by 1% on April 1, 2020, after the B.C. Utilities Commission provided interim approval of the application BC Hydro submitted last August. This is the first rate decrease in decades.