BC Federation of Students Pleased With Provincial $$$ Help, re:COVID-19 – INCLUDES UFV

New Westminster/Victoria —Students are applauding a $3.5 million investment, announced today by the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, that will help provide emergency support for students in BC.

“Students and their families are in a time of financial insecurity like we have never seen before,” said Tanysha Klassen, Chairperson of the BC Federation of Students. “This investment in emergency funds will help to ensure rent can be paid and food can be on the table during these troubling times.”

Students often work in precarious, low-wage jobs with only a few shifts a week between busy study schedules; they are highly represented in industries that have laid off many workers due to pandemic responses. With summer employment now unlikely, and other avenues of emergency relief not available, many students and their families are entering into a period of intense financial insecurity.

Recognizing the immense need of students, several students’ unions in BC have also committed money for emergency relief – in some cases as much as $100,000.

“With layoffs, physical distancing, and classes suddenly being completed online, students and their families have a lot to worry about right now,” said Klassen. “Providing additional relief will go a long way to help those in need be able to stay focused on being successful in their studies.”

According to the government’s announcement, the $3.5 million in funding can be used for a broad range of expenses that students find themselves under pressure to pay, such as food, rent, and equipment necessary for the new reality of online and remote learning. The funding will be administered through financial aid offices at BC’s 25 public post-secondary institutions.

The BC Federation of Students represents over 170,000 students at 15 universities, colleges, and institutes in every region of BC. Together, these students advocate for a well-funded system of post-secondary education in BC that is affordable and accessible for all students.

