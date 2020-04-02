BC Dairy Farmers, Food Banks BC Announce $150K to Help Feed BC Communities

Burnaby – BC Dairy Association (BCDA), in partnership with Food Banks BC,is announcing $150,000 in funding to support food banks across the province. The donation is part of BC dairy farmers’ concerted efforts to help ensure that British Columbians receive nutritious foods to feed their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will be used to purchase milk and other dairy products,as well as other important staples identified by Food Banks BC.

In addition to the $150,000being donated to Food Banks BC by the BCDA, regional groups within the dairy industry are also stepping up to help out. Dairy farmers in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Okanagan areas have announced charitable donations in support of Food Banks during this time of great need.To support food banks with food, funding or volunteering, please contact your own local food bank.

Contact details are available on the Food Banks BC website at www.foodbanksbc.com.