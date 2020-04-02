AbbyCares Online Resource To Keep People Connected

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is proud to launch a new online resource to keep residents connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. #AbbyCares is a selection of online resources to support the community, businesses, families, youth, seniors and children while we are physically distanced. #AbbyCares will provide an online place for community to gather while the Abbotsford and Matsqui Recreation Centres are temporarily closed to the public.

All the #AbbyCares resources will be at https://letstalkabbotsford.ca/abbycares and new content will be added each week. Download children’s activities, get new ideas to keep children engaged, join in the 7:00 pm salute for healthcare workers, and find out what other residents and organizations are doing to support each other during this trying time.

The #AbbyCares content will also be shared across the City’s social media as we “Stay Together by Staying Apart” over these next few months.

FYI:

For up to date information regarding of City of Abbotsford services visit:

Stay connected with the City of Abbotsford: www.abbotsford.ca/stayconnected

Abbotsford City Services App: https://www.abbotsford.ca/feedback/at_abbotsford_mobile_app.htm