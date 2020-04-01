New Chilliwack Youth Treatment Centre Taking Shape – Summer Opening For Youth Age 13-18 Still On Target

Chilliwack – In July, 2018, the proposed 20 bed treatment centre specifically targeting youth between the ages of 13 and 18, received third reading from Chilliwack City Council. The unanimous vote was in favour of both the zoning by-law and an amendment of the Official Community Plan. In short, a piece of underused and quality impaired land, not very suitable for industrial or agricultural use, will be the site of the new Chilliwack Youth Treatment Centre.

It is rising from the ground, next to the IHOP and Travel Lodge, both on Yale Road West.

With many construction crews standing down during the COVID-19 crisis, crews at this site, continue their work and social distancing.

This project is a combination of resources from the City, PCRS Pacific Community Resources Society , BC Housing, Fraser Health and in a consulting mode, Cyrus Centre.

Steve Esau with Pacific Community Resources Society told FVN that the building is on schedule, and adhering health protocol. Unless there is a major change in the next few weeks, the facility will open for youths , male, female and transgender, between the ages of 13 and 18.

In a statement to FVN from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions:

We are following the advice of Public Health Officials closely to keep British Columbians, including those in all sectors such as the construction industry, as safe as possible and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Work continues on the Chilliwack Youth Treatment Centre located at 45456 Yale Rd., however, the pace of construction has slowed to ensure appropriate physical distancing measures are in place to protect workers.

The centre is still expected to be complete in spring 2020. Once complete, the facility, which is the first of its kind for Fraser Health, will significantly improve substance use services for youth in Chilliwack and the surrounding areas.