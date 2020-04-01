Heritage Chilliwack April Meeting Cancelled, Fundraiser Postponed, Fall Tour Is Still A Go

Chilliwack – As with many groups, Heritage Chilliwack is also affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

First, the upcoming members meeting scheduled for this Thursday is canceled in keeping with current protocol.

Second, the May 23 Dukes Pub night is being rescheduled for October or November. Organizers will let you know once a new date has been secured. Those who have purchased tickets have the option to keep them for the fall, or you can get a refund if that is a better option for you.

The good news is that Heritage Chilliwack remains optimistic that the Fall Heritage Home Tour will go ahead. Planning is temporarily on hold until they get the go-ahead to visit the homeowners and the archives in person.

Keep checking the Facebook page. Click Here.