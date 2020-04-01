Cultus Lake Water Park Eyes Mid July Opening

Cultus Lake – In light of ongoing developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Cultus Lake Water Park have made the decision to postpone the opening the Park until July of this year. This decision has been made in effort to support and to stop the spread in our communities.



From their Facebook page: We know COVID-19 is having a critical impact on us all. We appreciate the preventative measures that are taking place across the Province and abroad to get ahead of and beat this pandemic. And we encourage all of our friends and partners to continue with following these important measures and guidelines. We wish you and your families, good health and safety in these difficult and uncertain times.



We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the lead of public health authorities and our government.