AbbyPD Wants Local Artwork In Support for Front Line Workers

Abbotsford – The AbbyPD is looking to showcase youth artwork which captures our community’s spirit of support for Front Line Workers.

Be creative! Paint, draw, photograph or build something which shows our healthcare workers, emergency responders and others in Abbotsford hard at work keeping our community running and safe.

Email a picture of your masterpiece (with or without the artist in the picture) to [email protected], or send it in a PM to the @AbbyPoliceDept Facebook account via Messenger. AbbyPD will email the pictures to the Front Line Workers you are cheering on!

AbbyPD will post selected pictures to social media throughout the week. Watch for videos on AbbyPD social media channels highlighting these masterpieces!