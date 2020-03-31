District of Kent – Utility Bill Late Payment Penalty Reduction – COVID

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn March 31, 2020

Kent/Agassiz – Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the District of Kent Municipal Office is closed to the public.

The 10% penalty for late payment of utility bills with due dates between March 31 and May 31, 2020 has been reduced to 1%.

There are a number of options for utility and tax payments during this time.

  1. Online or telephone banking – please contact your financial institution to set it up.
  2. In person – there is a secure drop box located at the front door of the Municipal Office where you can drop off your cheque.
  3. By mail.
  4. In person at your financial institution.

Payments must be received by the due dates to avoid penalties.

Call 604-796-2235 if you have any questions.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "District of Kent – Utility Bill Late Payment Penalty Reduction – COVID"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.