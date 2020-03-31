Kent/Agassiz – Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the District of Kent Municipal Office is closed to the public.
The 10% penalty for late payment of utility bills with due dates between March 31 and May 31, 2020 has been reduced to 1%.
There are a number of options for utility and tax payments during this time.
- Online or telephone banking – please contact your financial institution to set it up.
- In person – there is a secure drop box located at the front door of the Municipal Office where you can drop off your cheque.
- By mail.
- In person at your financial institution.
Payments must be received by the due dates to avoid penalties.
Call 604-796-2235 if you have any questions.
Be the first to comment on "District of Kent – Utility Bill Late Payment Penalty Reduction – COVID"