Chilliwack School Board Letter To Parents – What’s Next ?

Chilliwack – In a letter to parents and media from the Chilliwack School Board, the Board of Education wanted to reassure parents that plans are in the works to deal with teaching during the COVID-19 crisis.

That includes on line education.

These are trying times but they are temporary. We want you to be confident that we will get through this together. In the coming week you will be receiving more specific details from our Superintendent, principals and teachers.

In the meantime, and always, please see the Chilliwack School District website at www.sd33.bc.ca for information and updates as they are available.

We thank you for continuing to follow the provincial health orders for physical distancing and hygiene practices. With your understanding and patience, our school community will emerge stronger and closer than ever.

You can read the full pdf here.