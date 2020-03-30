UFV GOLF: Olson, Brook Selected for Team Canada – But They Can’t Compete

Fraser Valley – Though they won’t get to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of the Fraser Valley athletic department wishes to congratulate golfers Zach Olson and Wyatt Brook for being selected to Team Canada for the FISU World University Golf Championships.

Cascades standouts Olson and Brook were recently chosen for Canada’s three-person men’s team for the International University Sports Federation (FISU)-sanctioned event, which had been scheduled for June 17-20 in Taichung, Chinese Taipei. But in light of the unprecedented situation caused by COVID-19, FISU earlier this week cancelled all 13 of its scheduled summer championships.

Wyatt Brook

Zach Olson

Set to join Olson and Brook on Team Canada was Ben Chasse of the Bishop’s Gaiters.

Cascades head coach Chris Bertram noted that having multiple UFV golfers selected to the same national team is a program first, and “says a lot about the development of our program.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of these two guys,” Bertram said. “They’ve both worked tremendously hard and truly earned their spots with Team Canada. Having coached at this event in the past, I know firsthand what an honour it is for the best players from around the world to play for their countries.

“I feel especially bad for Zach as this would have been his final time competing as a collegiate golfer. He’s given us so much in his tenure with the program, as is such a great ambassador for UFV, it could not have been a better send off. But regardless, it is a massive honour for both Zach and Wyatt to have to selected and they should both be extremely proud.”

Olson, a Strathmore, Alta. product, has been part of the Cascades’ program since 2014 and has been instrumental in the men’s golf team’s success in recent years. He helped the UFV squad win a CCAA national championship (2017) and a Canadian University/College national championship (2018), among many other team titles. Olson was a strong contributor to those triumphs – he tied for fourth individually at the 2017 CCAA championships, and was T-11th at the 2018 Canadian University/College tourney. Moreover, he’s coming off a strong 2019 campaign highlighted by two Vancouver Golf Tour wins, and top-five individual finishes at the UBC Thunderbird Invitational (2nd) and the Vikes Shootout (5th).

Brook, a Kamloops, B.C. product in his third year of eligibility, transferred to UFV from Vancouver Island University last year and has emerged as a key contributor for the Cascades. A CCAA All-Canadian in 2018 at VIU, he finished T-2nd individually at the 2018 Canadian University/College championship behind UFV’s Daniel Campbell. He was the Cascades’ top finisher at the 2019 Canadian University/College championship (10th) and won the individual bronze medal at the inaugural Canada West championships last fall as UFV took the men’s team title.

Olson and Brook are the third and fourth golfers in the history of the UFV program to be selected to Team Canada for a FISU event. Aaron Pauls participated in the 2014 World University Golf Championships and the 2015 Summer World University Games, and Sharon Park took part in the 2017 Summer World University Games.