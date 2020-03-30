Provincial Protocol for Retail Food and Grocery Stores Operating During COVID-19

Victoria – Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer (PHO), issued an order under the Public Health Act prohibiting the gathering of people in excess of 50 people at a place of which a person is the owner, occupier or operator, or for which they are otherwise responsible. Employers in the retail food and grocery store sector are asking for clarity about what this means for them.

In large grocery stores where it is feasible to have more than 50 people present at one time, it is permissible to do so provided that appropriate physical distancing can be maintained. Also: