Kids Help Phone – COVID-19 Stress On Kids

Fraser Valley/Ottawa – Lost in the COVID-19 discussion is the stress effect on Young People. You can’t go out, can’t physically be with friends and if one is already bullied, no one wants to reach out on social media.

Kids Help Phone is addressing that.

From their social media:

Kids Help Phone knows the news has been dominated by some triggering headlines lately. We also know that COVID-19 — a novel coronavirus (a.k.a. new virus) affecting people in Canada and across the world — is something that may be on your mind.

Where can I get information about COVID-19?

We encourage you to visit the Government of Canada’s website for more information about COVID-19, including the latest updates, how you can protect yourself, what the symptoms are and what you can do if you feel sick. You can also visit KidsHealth for more details about the virus and what you can do if you’re worried about a friend or family member.

Who can I talk to for support?

Kids Help Phone is always here for you. Because we’re an e-mental health service, it’s good to know you can contact us 24/7 from anywhere in Canada, via phone, text or online chat.