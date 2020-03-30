Hospital Pay Parking Temporarily Suspended In BC

Fraser Valley – This became a heated issue over the last few days, with front line workers and nurses, coming back to their vehicles after long days, only to find hefty parking ticket on their windshield.

Fraser Health along with the rest of BC’s Health districts and the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) , will temporarily suspend pay parking at all health authority owned and operated sites until further notice.

Effective April 1, this applies to the general public, staff and medical staff.

Fraser Health pay parking machines require individuals to touch screens and buttons that may have been touched by someone previously. Discontinuing the use of pay parking machines reduces the risk of potential spread of infection and also supports physical distancing measures that have been mandated by the Provincial Health Officer.

To ensure equitability for all staff and medical staff, whether they are working from home or at health authority sites, Fraser Health is also temporarily suspending payroll deductions for parking fees.

In addition, B.C. Transit ProPass payroll deductions for staff and medical staff are being temporarily suspended in communities where B.C. Transit has suspended paid transit.

To help reduce the risk of transmission and flatten the curve of COVID-19, Fraser Health reminds people to:

· Wash your hands frequently

· Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth

· Cover your cough/sneeze with a tissue or sleeve instead of your hands

· Avoid contact with people who are sick

· Adhere to physical distancing practices and avoid group settings

For the latest information about COVID-19 and steps being taken to reduce its impact, visit www.fraserhealth.ca/covid19.