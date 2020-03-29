Spring Snow for Coquihalla, Highway 3 Hope through Alison Pass

Fraser Valley/Coquihalla/Highway 3 – Well, no one is really traveling unless it’s necessary, but for truckers and first responders, this could be a challenge.

3:59 AM PDT Sunday 29 March 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

An unseasonably cool spring storm will bring a long period of snowfall over the highway passes this weekend with 15 to 30 cm of snow expected for Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass. The Coquihalla Hope to Merritt segment may see 15 cm.



As a cold front sweeps across the province on Sunday, an unsettled airmass will result in brief but intense bursts of flurries over the highways with sudden reduction in visibility due to heavy snow.

4:00 AM PDT Sunday 29 March 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Adverse Winter Driving Conditions Due to Heavy Snow This Weekend.



An unseasonably cool spring storm will deliver significant snow to the high mountain passes of southern B.C. Today, intense bursts of flurries will add further accumulations. Gusty winds will reduce visibilities in blowing snow.



Snow levels will be unseasonably low, hovering between 1100 and 1400 metres. A transition from rain at the lower elevations to heavy snow near the passes will make for adverse winter driving conditions.



Motorists are encouraged to consider delaying travel plans until early next week when the snow will ease in the mountains. Drivers should be prepared for winter driving conditions and are reminded that winter tires are mandatory until April 30th.