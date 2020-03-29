Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack – Thursday April 2 – Web Meeting

Chilliwack – The next meeting of the Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack will be on Thursday, April 2 and will be done on the web.

Via a web conference, all past attendees will receive an invitation to join.

The speaker will be Pharmacy Manager from Pharmasave Health Centre, Nader Khattab, B.Sc Pharm, R.Ph speaking about Cannabis for medical purposes. Attendees may ask questions on the chat line.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506.