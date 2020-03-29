COVID UPDATE – Province With $3M Grant – Abbotsford Archway and Chilliwack Food Banks Remain Open

Abbotsford /Chilliwack- Abbotsford’s Archway Food Bank want to ensure guests, volunteers, and donors that the team is doing their very best to prepare and respond accordingly to the situation and news surrounding Covid-19. The goal is to keep meeting the needs of individuals and families, and adapt and change the way they distribute food to keep people safe.

To support vulnerable British Columbians during the COVID-19 crisis, the Province is providing a $3-million emergency grant from the Community Gaming Grants program to Food Banks British Columbia.

Food Banks British Columbia will distribute the money among food banks provincewide to support their immediate needs to buy and distribute food, pay employees and cover other costs essential to the delivery of their food programs. Food Banks BC was selected to distribute the funding because of its expertise in management of food distribution.

The grant to Food Banks BC is in alignment with the ministerial order issued March 26, 2020, under the Emergency Program Act, to protect B.C.’s most vulnerable, making it easier to support critical services for vulnerable people, like food banks and shelters.

The mission statement states, “people should not go hungry” and that continues to be our mission now more than ever.

From their website:

As an essential service, #ArchwayFoodBank will remain open as we deal with the changing news surrounding #Covid19. We have made some necessary changes to keep all guests, volunteers, and staff safe. For more information, please visit https://t.co/TQpaBpG4pZ pic.twitter.com/fSdz7dHih0 — Archway Food Bank (@AbbyFoodBank) March 17, 2020

To guests

As an essential service, Archway Food Bank is open and will continue to stay open even if the severity of Covid-19 increases. We have many plans in place to ensure that people in our community will still have access to our emergency food services.

We have many plans in place to ensure that people in our community will still have access to our emergency food services. Your health and safety is a priority for us. We are now operating as a “drive-through” system for the time being. When you arrive for your regular appointment, a staff member/volunteer will help bring your hamper and fresh items to you or your vehicle. We are also taking extra precautions, for example, bagging all fresh products and disinfecting shopping carts, doors, etc.

We are now operating as a “drive-through” system for the time being. When you arrive for your regular appointment, a staff member/volunteer will help bring your hamper and fresh items to you or your vehicle. for example, bagging all fresh products and disinfecting shopping carts, doors, etc. We please ask that if you need to speak to our receptionist, that you consider calling ahead rather than meeting in person.

rather than meeting in person. Despite some current grocery store shortages, we still have food although choices are more limited than normal, including fresh food at this time.

If you are needing help, and have questions, please call us at 604-859-5749.

To donors:

Thank you to all of you who have supported us in the past and the new donors who saw a need even before we asked. Here are the best and most appropriate ways to help out right now:

Food Donations: Although we will still accept food donations, we do prefer monetary donations because of our buying power and flexibility to purchase exactly what is needed. This will also limit the manpower necessary to sort donated food and reduce the risk of transmission.

Although we will still accept food donations, we do prefer monetary donations because of our buying power and flexibility to purchase exactly what is needed. This will also limit the manpower necessary to sort donated food and reduce the risk of transmission. Financial Donations: The best way to give right now is financially. Consider limiting unnecessary contact by giving online or over the phone at 604-859-5749.

The best way to give right now is financially. Consider limiting unnecessary contact by giving online or over the phone at 604-859-5749. Volunteers Needed: We need healthy volunteers to help with hamper packing, fresh food sorting, and food delivery. If you are able, please consider taking a shift by filling out this form, and our volunteer coordinator Chris will be in contact with you as soon as possible.

In Chilliwack – The Salvation Army Care and Share Food Bank remains open HOWEVER, they are only accepting donations through their grocery store bins. If you want to make a direct donation, call in advance at (604) 792-3663 or make a cash donation.

People must call to make an appointment to get their food hamper

The soup kitchen is handing out bag lunches, instead of sit-down lunches

The pantry program is still open but has been limited to reduce person to person interactions.

“As one of the largest providers of social services in the province, it is our responsibility to work with government and health authorities to ensure we do our part in containing the virus,” says Leland. “As we navigate these challenging times, our decisions and actions will be guided by evidence-based information published by Vancouver Coastal Health, BC Centre for Disease Control, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.”

Regular and accurate information and updates will be posted on our webpage salvationarmy.ca/britishcolumbia to keep staff, clients and the public updated on our programs and services. Please check with your local Salvation Army for specific information on local activities.