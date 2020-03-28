Bored From Isolation – Try Chiefs Colouring Page, Crossword Puzzle

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn March 28, 2020

Chilliwack – Need something to occupy your younger Chiefs fan? Print these colouring pages and REPLY with your art on the Chiefs Facebook page.

There is also a crossword puzzle.

Barry Douglas and crew came up with this great idea.

Image may contain: text
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Bored From Isolation – Try Chiefs Colouring Page, Crossword Puzzle"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.