A Video Message from UFV President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Joanne MacLean re:COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn March 28, 2020

Fraser Valley – A Video Message from UFV President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Joanne MacLean.

To everyone in our UFV community: be good to one another, take care of one another, and others within our communities that need help. Stay strong, stay safe, and remember, we’re all in this together.

For more information about UFV’s response to COVID-19, please visit https://ufv.ca/coronavirus/

