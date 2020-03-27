Chilliwack Bylaw Officers Granted Ability to Support Enforcement of Health Orders

Chilliwack – On Thursday, March 26, Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth, issued an Order under the Emergency Program Act that gave municipal bylaw officers the ability to support the enforcement of the provincial health officer’s Orders for business closures and gatherings, in line with offences under the Public Health Act.

This means that City of Chilliwack bylaw officers will be able to support enforcement of the provincial health officer’s orders prohibiting certain businesses from operating and gatherings of over 50 people with education and warnings. Bylaw officers on patrol will educate and remind residents of social distancing, as well; however, social distancing is not an official Order at this time.

To lodge a complaint regarding businesses not closing as directed by the health order or to report mass gatherings of over 50 people, residents should contact the City’s Bylaw Department directly. Bylaw staff will determine the applicable health orders and attend the site to seek voluntary compliance.

For complaints regarding individuals not self-isolating when they should be, please contact the RCMP at 604.792.4611.

“Regardless of the level of government we work for, COVID-19 has placed us all in the same boat,” said Mayor Popove. “We have to work together as a team across all levels of government to flatten the curve, and we need residents to obey the Orders and heed the warnings of our bylaw staff.”

The City’s Bylaw Enforcement Department can be reached directly at 604.793.2908 Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. After hours callers can leave a detailed message as bylaw staff working evenings and weekends will check voicemails regularly.