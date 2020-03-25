UPDATE – IHIT Called to Chapman Road In Rosedale -Homicide of Stuart Schellenberg

Rosedale – Late Thursday night (March 19, 2020 @ 11:30PM) Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of an unconscious man inside a residence in the 9400-block of Chapman Road (Off Yale). Frontline officers arrived at the address where they located the body of a deceased individual.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is calling on the public to help further the ongoing investigation of the homicide of Stuart Schellenberg.

Stuart Schellenberg, Courtesy IHIT

IHIT continues to work alongside the Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

“Stuart Schellenberg’s homicide is not believed to be a random act,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “There is nothing to suggest it is gang-related.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).