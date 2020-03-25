Abbotsford Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving with Child in the Car

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn March 25, 2020

Abbotsford – Late Tuesday night (@11PM), AbbyPD officers responded to a report of a minivan driving at a high rate of speed through red lights.

AbbyPD officers a initiated traffic stop on Walker Crescent, in central Abbotsford, after observing the vehicle driving on its’ tire rims.  Officers conducted a roadside breath test that the female driver failed.

A 24-year-old Abbotsford woman was arrested and charges for impaired operation of a vehicle have been recommended. 

Officers located the woman’s 5-year-old child who was unsecured in a booster seat in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop; and left in the care of their father.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Abbotsford Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving with Child in the Car"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.