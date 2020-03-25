Abbotsford Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving with Child in the Car

Abbotsford – Late Tuesday night (@11PM), AbbyPD officers responded to a report of a minivan driving at a high rate of speed through red lights.

AbbyPD officers a initiated traffic stop on Walker Crescent, in central Abbotsford, after observing the vehicle driving on its’ tire rims. Officers conducted a roadside breath test that the female driver failed.

A 24-year-old Abbotsford woman was arrested and charges for impaired operation of a vehicle have been recommended.

Officers located the woman’s 5-year-old child who was unsecured in a booster seat in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop; and left in the care of their father.