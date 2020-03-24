District of Kent Municipal Facilities Temporarily Closed to Public

Kent/Agassiz – The list continues to grow as to the Municipal Facilities Temporarily Closed to Public within the District of Kent.

In addition to the closures described below, please note the following update.

Please use the contact information below for any questions.

The District is taking further precautionary measures against COVID19. Mayor and Council have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Municipal Hall, Agassiz Fire Department Reception, Utilities and Public Works to the public, effective Friday, March 20, 2020, until further notice. These closures are in addition to the closure of the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (CRCC) that was effective March 17, 2020.

Staff will continue to be accessible to the public via phone, email and virtual meetings.

Alternative ways of conducting business with us are provided below.

Municipal Hall

Phone: 604-796-2235

Email: General EnquiriesOnline: Fill out a formMail to: District of Kent, 7170 Cheam Avenue, PO Box 70, Agassiz BC V0M 1A0If necessary, call us to discuss alternative payment options.

Agassiz Fire Department – Non Emergency

Phone: 604-796-2614

Email: General Enquiries

Community Recreation and Cultural Centre

Phone: 604-796-8891

Email: Recreation Enquiries