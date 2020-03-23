What About Construction Sites Operating During COVID-19? Algra Brothers Five Corners Project Stopped

Victoria – As the challenges caused by the COVID-19 outbreak continue to shift, the B.C. government and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, are taking unprecedented measures to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

Recently, Henry issued an order under the Public Health Act prohibiting the gathering of people in excess of 50 people at a place of which a person is the owner, occupier or operator, or for which they are otherwise responsible. Employers in the construction industry are asking for clarity about what this means for them.

While this order does not apply to construction sites as a whole, the public health officer is directing employers to take all necessary precautions to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission and illness to themselves and their employees. This includes:

There should be no more than 50 people in the same space in any circumstances.

Where possible, employees should maintain a distance of two metres apart from each other.

Post signage that limits the number of occupants in any elevator to four people at a time.

Reduce in-person meetings and other gatherings and hold site meetings in open spaces or outside.

Increase the number of handwashing stations and post signage that identifies their location.

Maintain a list of employees that are currently working on sites and update this list daily.

All common areas and surfaces should be cleaned at the end of each day. Examples include washrooms, shared offices, common tables, desks, light switches and door handles.

Anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, sneezing or coughing, must self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Section 4.85 of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation does provide for a minimum standard around the provision of washrooms and hand washing facilities. Where plumbed facilities are impracticable, employers must provide access to portable washroom and hand-washing facilities. Those facilities must be maintained in good working order and must be provided with the supplies necessary for their use.

Employers should reassess their work environment every day and keep updated with the information posted on the Province’s website: www.gov.bc.ca/COVID19

This affects the major Five Corners re-vitalization plan in Downtown Chilliwack by Algra Brothers.

In a message from Peter, Dave & Phil Algra, Partners, Algra Bros Developments: As of Monday, March 23, Algra Bros will be discontinuing work on all of our job sites. We implore our colleagues in the construction community to join us.

There is no doubt that shutting down, even for a short term, will present financial difficulties. But if we all do not take the difficult and necessary measures to stem the spread of the virus now, the financial problems we face today will pale to the hardships and losses we will incur in the coming months.