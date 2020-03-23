Service BC Centres Remain Open – First Hour Reserved For Seniors, Medical Issues

Fraser Valley – Service BC centres are remaining open throughout the province to connect people to core services and supports during this uncertain time. In order to ensure people’s health and safety, staff at Service BC centres are taking extra steps to regularly sanitize public and office spaces, and are modifying reception areas to support social distancing.

During the first hour of business, vulnerable citizens – including seniors and people who have underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems – will now receive priority service by calling their local Service BC centre to make an appointment.

Many government organizations are modifying their face-to-face supports due to the pandemic. Service BC is working closely with its partner agencies to identify the core programs and services that will continue to be available at Service BC centres. These include:

income assistance and disability assistance;

residential tenancy;

BC Services Card;

drivers’ licensing;

Affordable Child Care Benefit;

Medical Services Plan (MSP); and

forest-worker support programs.

A full list of available services at each Service BC centre is available online, along with information on hours of operation at each site. In addition to physical offices around the province, Service BC supports citizens through online, telephone and text channels.

People are asked to call a Service BC centre, rather than coming in to an office, if:

they are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including coughing, shortness of breath and fever;

they have a sick family member or have been around someone who is sick; and/or

they have not yet completed the 14-day isolation period after traveling abroad.