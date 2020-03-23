BUSINESS – D’Cardo’s Automotive Is An Essential Service – Vehicles Need To Stay Roadworthy

Posted By: Don Lehn March 23, 2020

Chilliwack – Richard (Rick) Odehnal has resided in Chilliwack since 1976. He is the proud business owner of D’cardos Mechanical which he started in 2002. Richard has more than 30+ years working in automotive repair field and he prides himself on running an honest, hardworking team.

In speaking with FVN amid the COVID-19 crisis, Rick said that shops like his, especially small outfits that are locally owned, are open for business in these strange times. Vehicles still have to be driven and road worthy.

D'cardos: Chilliwack Auto Repair / Mechanics

If you want to check out the long list of services click here.

Rick at D’cardos
