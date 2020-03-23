BUSINESS – D’Cardo’s Automotive Is An Essential Service – Vehicles Need To Stay Roadworthy

Chilliwack – Richard (Rick) Odehnal has resided in Chilliwack since 1976. He is the proud business owner of D’cardos Mechanical which he started in 2002. Richard has more than 30+ years working in automotive repair field and he prides himself on running an honest, hardworking team.

In speaking with FVN amid the COVID-19 crisis, Rick said that shops like his, especially small outfits that are locally owned, are open for business in these strange times. Vehicles still have to be driven and road worthy.

