Like Cultus Lake – Harrison Village Is Closed To Visitors – COVID

Harrison Hot Spring – The Mayor and Council of Harrison Hot Springs have implemented new restrictions. If you are thinking of taking a drive to their neck of the woods, please don’t. Would appreciate you spreading the word. #Harrison Planking the Curve. – Harrison Councilor Michie Vidal.

NOTICE – Regular Council Meetings scheduled for April 6 & May 19, 2020 are cancelled.

Regular Council meetings will be held once per month for the months of April and May on the following days:

Monday, April 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

May 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

At this time, we recommend that the general public not attend due to the ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Future meetings may be cancelled so please monitor the Village’s website www.harrisonhotsprings.ca and Facebook page for updates.

NOTICE – All playgrounds, recreational equipment areas, Rendall Park washrooms and beach washrooms ARE CLOSED.

These closures are necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and protect the health and safety of the public.

NOTICE – Village Office closed to in-person service effective immediately

In order to reduce the risk of COVID -19 The Village Office will be closed to in-person service effective immediately.

Village operations will continue uninterrupted including all utility services, public works, fire protection and administrative services. If you need to contact staff, we are available by telephone or email. Bill payments may be made online or dropped off through our mail slot.

The website, Facebook page, and public community boards will be updated regularly, so please watch for updates.

NOTICE – Street sweeping will commence on April 1, 2020

On April 1, 2020, the streets will be cleaned by a street sweeper.

The Village is seeking your cooperation and ask that all vehicles be removed from the street to accommodate the sweeper.