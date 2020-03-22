Bozzini’s Closing TFN – COVID

Chilliwack – Bozzini’s Restuarant staff made the decision on Sunday to temporarily shutdown:

As things have not improved in the last week we will remain closed for the safety of our staff, customers, & families until further notice which will be as soon as we’re allowed to re-open. This has been a very difficult decision as we rarely take time off at Bozzini’s. We were just discussing that our 38 year Anniversary is approaching on April 18 and hoping to be back well before then but who knows.

Bozzini’s staff also have to deal with musical acts coming to Chilliwack.

Further updates on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Bozzinis-Restaurant-150999441606289/



For those with tickets to the Little Miss Higgins show, it has been postponed. All ticket holders will be contacted by Thursday re: Refunds or transferring seats to a May performance. Details here: http://bozzinisrestaurant.ca/events/