Fraser Valley – Effective Saturday, March 21 the Off-Leash Dog Park at Island 22 was closed to the public.

The rest of Island 22 Regional Park remains open and you are welcome to walk leashed dogs there.

All FVRD community playgrounds are closed to the public to curb the spread of COVID-19. Please do your part to be socially responsible.

Effective Saturday, March 21 the Off-Leash Dog Park at Island 22 will be closed to the public. The rest of Island 22 Regional Park remains open and you are welcome to walk leashed dogs there. #COVID19 #COVIDBC #FVRDParks pic.twitter.com/dFjuJnqQqP — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FVRD1) March 20, 2020

Effective March 19, 2020, the FVRD office at 45950 Cheam Ave Chilliwack will be closed to the public until further notice. Staff will continue to be accessible via phone, email and virtual meetings. Visit https://t.co/qlQ866gej9 for more information #COVID19 #COVIDBC pic.twitter.com/mPErK9t4zJ — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FVRD1) March 18, 2020